Menopause isn’t just hot flushes: Doctors break down what women should know

Menopause is a crucial phase in every woman’s life, as it marks the end of her reproductive years. Generally, it is a natural biological transition, but menopause can have long-term effects on physical, emotional, mental, and social well-being.

Mostly, women experience menopause between the ages of 45 and 55 (average age around 50-51), but sometimes it can happen earlier due to genetic factors, autoimmune disorders, and other reasons.

Menopause occurs because of the gradual loss of ovarian follicular function and a decline in circulating oestrogen levels. But the years leading up to it, known as perimenopause is also significant. This phase is said to last anywhere from two to eight years, and the common symptoms include irregular periods and hormonal fluctuations.

Early signs often include changes in menstrual flow and cycle length, hot flushes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, and mood changes. Many women also report anxiety, panic attacks, reduced libido, vaginal dryness, weight gain, skin and hair dryness, bloating, and what is commonly described as “brain fog.”

Can menopause affect mental health?

While it is a biological transition, experts suggest that hormonal shifts during perimenopause and menopause can directly impact mood, sleep, and emotional regulation.

When should women seek help?

It is suggested that women shouldn’t wait until their periods stop completely. “Women should seek medical help during perimenopause, not wait for periods to stop,” says Dr Amita Shah, Chairman & HOD – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Manipal Hospitals, Gurugram. “Early symptoms like irregular cycles, sleep disturbance, anxiety, brain fog, or hot flashes can be managed better when addressed early, improving quality of life and long-term health.”

Are there effective treatments?

“Yes. While hormone therapy can be beneficial for many, non-hormonal options are also effective. Lifestyle changes, cognitive behavioural therapy, certain antidepressants (SSRIs/SNRIs), gabapentin, clonidine, and vaginal moisturisers can help manage hot flashes, mood changes, sleep problems, and vaginal dryness,” Dr Shah said. “These options are especially useful for women who cannot or do not wish to take hormones.” (Agencies)

