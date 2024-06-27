Meryl Streep’s daughter Louisa Jacobson Gummer proudly comes out as lesbian

Meryl Streep’s daughter Louisa Jacobson Gummer, 33, known for playing Marian Brook in the HBO period drama series “The Gilded Age”, has finally come out of the closet. On her mother’s 75th birthday, Louisa shared photos with her partner and producer Anna Blundell and penned a heartfelt note. The post also celebrated Pride Month, which goes on through June. “Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb,” followed by heart and rainbow flag emojis. Reacting to the Yale School of Drama alumni’s post, a netizen wrote, “Glad my “gay detects gay” abilities haven’t failed me yet. Happy Pride to us all.” Another commented, “Joyful joyful we adore thee.” A third user said, “Coming out at your mom’s birthday is so iconic!”Check out the post below! Before dating Anna, Louisa was in a relationship with actor Jonathan Higginbotham who she met at the Yale School of Drama.

While Meryl didn’t comment on her daughter’s post, she shared a throwback picture of herself on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Don’t be afraid to take the first step toward your dream.” Check it out below! In October last year, Meryl revealed that she separated from her husband Don Gummer six years ago and are living their lives apart. The two tied the knot in 1978 and are parents to four children: Henry, 43, Mamie, 40, Grace, 37, and Louisa, 33. The Oscar winner’s last public appearance with Gummer was at the 2018 Oscars ceremony. (Agencies)

