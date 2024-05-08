Met Gala 2024: Zendaya steals spotlight in peacock-inspired attire!

The Met Gala, the pinnacle of fashion’s grandeur, has once again graced the world stage, bringing with it a tidal wave of anticipation and excitement.

As the stars aligned on the green-tinged carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday of May (early Tuesday in India), one name stood out among the constellation of celebrities - Zendaya!

After a five-year hiatus from the iconic event, Zendaya made a triumphant return, capturing the essence of the gala’s theme with her mesmerizing attire. Adorned in a peacock-inspired gown by Maison Margiela’s John Galliano, the ‘Challengers’ actor radiated elegance and grace as she stepped onto the Met steps, reported People.

Styled by the renowned Law Roach, Zendaya’s ensemble was a breathtaking homage to the theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.’

The vintage Christian Dior gown, dating back to spring 1999 couture, featured a kaleidoscope of colours, reminiscent of the majestic plumage of a peacock.

With shades of green, purple, and blue cascading down the intricate silhouette, Zendaya embodied the spirit of the gala with unparalleled finesse.

Completing her striking look was a dark lip and a feather-topped hat, adding a touch of drama to an already captivating ensemble. As she graced the red carpet, Zendaya exuded confidence and poise, cementing her status as a fashion icon.

But Zendaya’s metamorphosis didn’t stop at her attire; her beauty look was equally spellbinding. With smoky eyes and maroon lipstick accentuating her features, she effortlessly commanded attention, leaving onlookers in awe of her radiant presence.

The journey to the Met Gala was not without its prelude, as per People magazine, Zendaya dazzled at Anna Wintour’s famed pre-Met dinner. Wearing a white vintage lace gown from John Galliano’s fall 1998 collection, adorned with delicate butterflies, Zendaya set the stage for the fashion extravaganza that would ensue.

As the night unfolded, the Met Gala 2024 became a celebration of fashion’s past, present, and future. With iconic designers like Elsa Schiaparelli and Christian Dior taking centre stage, the event offered a tantalizing glimpse into the evolution of style through the ages.

This year’s Met Gala, themed ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’, pays homage to centuries of style evolution while celebrating the delicate pieces often overlooked in the fast-paced world of fashion. (ANI)

