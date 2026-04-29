Michael B. Jordan Says His Oscar Trophy Sits in His Closet

Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan has revealed that his Oscar trophy is currently in his closet as he does not know where to display the trophy permanently.

“Right now, it’s, uhh — right now it’s in my closet. It’s in my closet right now,” the 39-year-old star told E! News, when asked where he keeps the trophy he won on March 15, reports people.com.

“It’s one of them things that, I don’t know, you don’t really know where to put it, you know. It’s kind of moved around to a bunch of different places.”

“But it’s off,” he added, while moving his right hand to the side to indicate that his Best Actor Oscar win is no longer at the top of his mind.

“(I’m) focused on the next thing right now.”

Jordan and his frequent collaborator Ryan Coogler found major success with moviegoers and Oscars voters with last year’s hit vampire thriller Sinners, which won four Academy Awards, including Jordan’s Best Actor win, at the 2026 Oscars on March 15.

Jordan took home his Best Actor statuette for his dual performance in the movie as the twin protagonists Smoke and Stack.

The actor is next lending his voice to the new Netflix animated movie Swapped, in which he portrays a woodland creature named Ollie who accidentally swaps bodies with a bird named Ivy, Ollie’s natural enemy. (IANS)

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