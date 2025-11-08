Michael teaser trailer: The first glimpse of Michael Jackson biopic is out!

Ever since it was announced that a biopic on the legend Michael Jack son was in the making, there has been a considerable amount of excitement around the film. On Thursday, Lionsgate unveiled the first teaser of the much-awaited film. Titled Michael, the movie will focus on the early career of the iconic artist and his rise to superstardom.

Michael Jackson is played by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, who bears an uncanny similar to the legendary artist. The trailer opens with the iconic singer in the studio with Quincy Jones (Kendrick Sampson), who says, “I know you’ve been waiting a long time for this. The tracks are made, the songs are ready. Let’s take it from the top,” almost speaking to the scores of fans who have been waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of the film.

Clips of Jackson’s childhood and iconic performances and music videos, including Thriller, are shown as his 1982 hit Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ plays.

Apart from Jaafar Jackson, Michael also stars Miles Teller as Jackson’s attorney and adviser John Branca, Colman Domingo as his father Joe Jackson, Nia Long as his mother Katherine Jackson, Jessica Sula as his sister LaToya Jackson, Larenz Tate as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, Laura Harrier as pioneering music executive Suzanne de Passe and Kat Graham as Diana Ross. (Agencies)

Also Read: Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif blessed with baby boy