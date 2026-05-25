Miley Cyrus Marks Hollywood Walk of Fame Milestone in Heidi Klum’s Former Versace Gown

Miley Cyrus marked a major career milestone in vintage couture as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, stepping out in a striking Atelier Versace gown previously worn by Heidi Klum nearly a decade ago.

The singer chose a sheer, spiderweb-inspired dress from Donatella Versace’s fall 2015 collection for the unveiling ceremony, as per Page Six.

The look featured lace detailing, cutouts and a metallic-thread crisscross bodice. The same design was first worn by Klum at the amfAR Gala in Milan in 2015.

For her appearance, Cyrus opted for loose waves and side-swept bangs to complete the look. Speaking during the ceremony, the ‘Flowers’ singer reflected on the honour while also acknowledging the significance of her outfit.

“My name is laid in gold and pink terrazzo, and it’s fierce, and it’s fun, and it’s fabulous,” Cyrus said, as quoted by Page Six.

“And I’m in Versace hand-picked from the atelier archives by Donatella herself, which makes it even more fun, and even more fierce and even more fabulous,” she added. Cyrus attended the event alongside her mother, sister and fiance Maxx Morando. Actor Anya Taylor-Joy, who wore vintage Bob Mackie, and designer Donatella Versace were also present for the occasion. (ANI)

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