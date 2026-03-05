Milind Soman celebrates Holi uniquely by swimming 15km in Goa

Actor and Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman decided to celebrate the festival of Holi in his unique way. While people across the country were busy celebrating with colors, Milind and his better half, Ankita Konwar, decided to put their swimming abilities to the test.

While the ‘Emergency’ actor swam for 15 kilometers in Goa on Tuesday, Ankita completed a stretch of 4.5 kilometers.

Posting some photos and videos from the adventure on his official Instagram handle, Milind wrote, “15km swim yesterday in Goa ! 4.5km for @ankita_earthy and big thank you to @goaowsclub...Happy Holi to everyone!!!!! (sic)”

Not just Milind, Ankita also shared her experience in her own words on social media, saying, “Happy Holi from Goa...A 4.5k swim for me and a 15k swim for @milindrunning with the dolphins!! Had the best time with our friends at @goaowsclub !! Managed to squeeze in a 6k Holi run before the flight...May this spring bring you strength and positivity”.

Milind’s feed acts as a constant source of inspiration for fitness junkies across the country as the ‘Four More Shots Please’ actor continues to push his physical boundaries even at 60. (IANS)

Also Read: Holi fever grips Jaipur markets as artisans bring tradition alive with ‘Rajwadi Gulal Gota’