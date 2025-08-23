Milind Soman participates in Ironman triathlon after a decade

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman participated in the Ironman triathlon after a decade. He shared that more than 80 Indians participated in the triathlon, including his better half, Ankita Konwar.

Sharing photos and videos from the event in Spain on social media, Soman wrote, “Swim! Cycle! Run! Doing an Ironman triathlon after 10years...Ankita is doing her first 70.3 half Ironman, so proud !!! Great to be in beautiful Tallinn, Estonia! Really amazed to learn that more than 80 Indians are participating here, what a difference from 10years ago, Jai Hind !” The picture showed Soman and Kunwar posing in their swimwear, followed by a photo of the actor enjoying a healthy meal amidst a beautiful backdrop. We could also see Soman and Kunwar facing the camera for a fun selfie. The post further included a string of photos of the couple in the Iron Village. These two also enjoyed the sea, along with the ‘Emergency’ actor riding a bicycle during his getaway.

Back in July, Soman and his better half spent the weekend completing the triathlon challenge in Kolhapur, which included a 3.8km swim in Rajaram lake, followed by 180km cycling, and a 10 km run. He dropped a gamut of videos and photos of himself and Kunwar riding the bicycle, posing by the lake, and running on the road. Talking about his experience of the triathlon, Soman shared: “Superfabulous weekend in Kolhapur, the triathlon capital of India, with @ankita_earthy cycling her first 180km with me, that too after a 3.8km swim in Rajaram lake...also did a 10km run post that to cool down super support from @vaibhavbelgaonkar and his fantastic team we will be back !!!!” Prior to this, Soman was also a part of a half-marathon. He dropped a couple of sneak peeks of the event on Instagram, and wrote: “Ran the Tromso midnight half marathon in Norway with @ankita_earthy a couple of weeks ago, terrific fun! Run started in the night and ended at midnight in bright sunlight, beautiful weather, beautiful flowers, beautiful landscapes, beautiful people, great food, a fun, fun, fun experience.” (IANS)

