Mimoh Chakraborty returns to horror with Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Haunted - Ghosts of the Past 3D’

The first official teaser of ‘Haunted - Ghosts of the Past 3D’, starring Mimoh Chakraborty, has been released. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film marks the filmmaker’s reunion with Mahesh Bhatt and Anand Pandit after 2023’s ‘1920: Horrors of the Heart’. “Some secrets are meant to be buried... some refuse to stay quiet. The mansion awaits. The shadows whisper. The unseen is watching,” the makers dropped a spooky tease.

The teaser opens to show Mimoh Chakraborty’s character travelling through the dark forest roads towards an empty mansion. However, his explorations take a mysterious turn after the protagonist finds himself being spooked by unusual happenings, strange appearances and ghostly sightings of a girl.

The teaser concludes with a jump scare moment as a demon crops up on the screen. Further details about the film’s plot have been kept under wraps.

‘Haunted - Ghosts of the Past 3D’ was announced in April this year, when filmmaker Vikram Bhatt took to his Instagram handle and shared details with a motion poster.

“After the incredible response to 1920: Horrors of the Heart, I knew we had to return with something even more haunting...So here we are — Haunted 3D: Ghosts of The Past ......bringing you a terrifying story that’ll stay with you long after the lights come back on,” he wrote at the time.

Mimoh, also reacted to the announcement and added, “Stepping into the shadows has never felt more thrilling...I’m beyond excited to be part of Haunted 3D: Ghosts of The Past — a haunting tale brought to life by legends Mahesh Bhatt, @thinkingbhatt & @rakeshbjuneja. This one’s close to my heart — horror, drama, and a story that’ll chill you to the bone.”

Besides Mimoh Chakraborty in the lead role, the film’s cast also features Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt, and Hemant Pandey. It will hit theatres on November 21, 2025. (ANI)

