Minecraft sequel officially titled ‘A Minecraft Movie Squared’; release set for 2027

The sequel to the blockbuster ‘Minecraft’ film has officially received its title. Warner Bros. and Legendary have announced that the next chapter in the franchise will be called ‘A Minecraft Movie Squared,’ with production currently underway ahead of its theatrical release on July 23, 2027.

The announcement follows the strong performance of ‘A Minecraft Movie,’ the PG-rated adventure starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa that became one of spring 2025’s biggest box office successes.

According to Variety, the film opened to a record-breaking USD 163 million domestically and went on to earn USD 960 million worldwide.

Based on the globally popular video game, the original movie follows a group of misfits who are pulled through a portal into a cubic world, where they are guided by expert crafter Steve, played by Black. The cast also featured Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks, Matt Berry and Jennifer Coolidge.

Returning for the sequel is director Jared Hess, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Chris Galletta. Oscar nominee Kirsten Dunst has joined the cast of the upcoming film.

Warner Bros. and Legendary unveiled the sequel’s title treatment on Saturday as part of a new creator-focused contest. As per Variety, participants are invited to design a creation that could be featured in the movie or included in the film’s end credits.

The winner will also receive the opportunity to attend a private screening of ‘A Minecraft Movie Squared’ with friends. Additional details about the competition are available on Minecraft’s official website. (ANI)

Also Read: Jason Momoa says ‘Minecraft’ sequel to go into production ‘very soon’