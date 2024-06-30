‘Mirzapur 3’ star Pankaj Tripathi strongly reacts to Pankaj Jha’s allegation

Actor Pankaj Tripathi who will be seen in “Mirzapur” season 3 has won hearts with his exceptional performances. The actor managed to turn heads in style with his unique roles in films and series. Well, recently Pankaj Tripathi responded to “Panchayat” actor Pankaj Jha’s comments wherein the latter accused him of romanticizing his struggles. Tripathi addressed the ongoing debate and finally reacted to the same. He said that he has never claimed so and has been living a simple life.

In a recent chat with India Today, Pankaj Tripathi reacted to a comment made by Pankaj Jha, wherein he accused him of romanticizing his struggles. Tripathi said that he never intended to romanticize his hardships or to inspire others. He said that he expressed his dislike for the term struggle and had mentioned taking Manoj Bajpayee’s slippers as an example of how stars tend to glamorize their difficulties.

Tripathi also said that he had mentioned that his wife earned money while he searched for work. But, he denied ever claiming to have tied a towel around his waist. He also said that he never slept outside Andheri station. Pankaj Tripathi also emphasized that he had a good and happy life when he moved to Mumbai. He said that he never took sympathy or attempted to glamorize his experiences.

On the work front, Tripathi will be seen reprising his role as Kaleen Bhaiya in “Mirzapur 3” which will be available for streaming on Prime Video from July 5, 2024. The series stars Ali Fazal, Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and others in prominent roles.

While, Pankaj Jha was last seen in “Panchayat 3” which also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, and Sanvika in main roles. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Mirzapur 3’ trailer promises bigger doses of blood, gore, deceit and drama (sentinelassam.com)