‘Mirzapur: The Film’ announced for release in theatres on September 4

Fans of the gritty Purvanchal underworld can officially prepare for a cinematic “bhaukaal.” ‘Mirzapur: The Film’ has confirmed its transition from the small screen to a grand theatrical release on September 4, 2026. Principal photography for the film, which wrapped in February 2026, was confirmed by lead cast members Shweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal. One of the most headline-grabbing revelations is the confirmed return of Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, a character whose death in the second season had seemed final. The core cast of the series remains firmly in place. Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, alongside Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, and Abhishek Banerjee as Subodh, popularly known as Compounder. ‘Mirzapur: The Film’ is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who helmed several key episodes of the original series. (ANI)

