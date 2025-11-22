Miss Universe 2025 winner: Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch wins the coveted crown

The Miss Universe 2025 title has been won by Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch. She was crowded at a glittering ceremony in Thailand by Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig from Denmark. Thailand’s Praveenar Singh came runner-up, with Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali, Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo and the Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yacé also making it to the top 5. India’sManika Vishwakarma did not make it to the top 12.

Fatima Bosch had made headlines weeks back when she had staged a walkout after being publicly criticised by Miss Universe host Nawat Itsaragrisil during a meeting. The moment had gone viral as Fatima, dressed in her evening gown and high heels, walked out after being called ‘dumbhead’ by Nawat. He had reportedly got into an argument with her, alleging she had not shared the required promotional content on social media. The altercation was captured on live stream. Newat later issued an apology but denied using accusatory words against Fatima. In the viral vide, as he called for security to intervene, a besashed Bosch left the room, flanked by Miss Iraq in a bejewelled, floor-length robe. “What your director did is not respectful — he called me dumb,” Bosch told reporters. “The world needs to see this because we are empowered women, and this is a platform for our voice.” (Agencies)

