‘Moana 2’ trailer: Moana and Maui embark on a new oceanic adventure together

Disney dropped the first trailer for its much-awaited sequel of “Moana” and it’s everything we imagined it to be. The trailer teases the return of Moana and Maui, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, respectively. They will be seen embarking on another oceanic adventure.

In the trailer, we hear Moana say, “This is a call from the ancestors to sail to new skies and reconnect our people across the entire ocean.”

According to its official description, “Moana 2” will see Moana and Maui (get together) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. (Agencies)

