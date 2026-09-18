Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins shooting for ‘Celebrity MasterChef Tamil’

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is expecting her first child, has started shooting for the much-awaited culinary reality show "Celebrity MasterChef Tamil."

A source close to the development revealed to IANS that the 'Oo Antava' actress has travelled to Chennai to kick-start the shoot. While further details about the show and Samantha's role are awaited, fans are looking forward to watching the actress take on this new challenge. Samantha, who is reportedly in her seventh month of pregnancy, has continued to work during this special phase of her life.

Talking about the show, Samantha had earlier shared her excitement about the new venture and said that food has a unique way of bringing people closer. The 'Yashoda' actress also said she was looking forward to watching some of the popular faces from the Tamil film industry step into the kitchen.

The actress said, "I'm incredibly excited to finally share this with everyone. Celebrity MasterChef Tamil is unlike anything I've done before, and that's exactly what made it impossible to say no. Food has a wonderful way of bringing people together, creating memories, and revealing a side of you that the cameras don't usually get to see."

"What I'm most excited about is watching some of our favourite Tamil celebrities' step into the kitchen, take risks, make mistakes, surprise themselves, and compete with a lot more passion than you'd expect!" I wish I could tell you who's cooking, but where's the fun in that? I can't wait for everyone to experience what we're cooking up with Sony Vizha," she added. The culinary reality show is expected to premiere soon on Sony VIZHA and Sony LIV. (IANS)

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