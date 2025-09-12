Move over FOMO; Cillian Murphy’s ROMO is the new trend

Cillian Murphy has surprised his fans with a new trend called ROMO while promoting his latest film, Steve. When asked about Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated project, The Odyssey, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the Oppenheimer actor with a signature dry humour stated, “Is there a trailer? I have ROMO: relief of missing out.” The joke instantly caught the attention of the fans online, as in the era dominated by FOMO (fear of missing out), Murphy’s ROMO is a trend that is loved by introverts because sometimes, missing out isn’t a curse but a blessing.

Even though the actor is not part of Nolan’s The Odyssey, he expressed admiration for his longtime collaborator. “If any director in the world could tackle The Odyssey, it’s Christopher Nolan. He is one in a million. I can’t wait to see what he does with it,” Murphy said.

The Academy Award-winning actor has worked with Nolan on six films, including Batman Begins, Inception and the critically acclaimed Oppenheimer, which awarded both of them Oscars. Their partnership is said to be one of modern cinema’s most powerful director-actor duos. While FOMO has dominated social media culture for a long period of time, it has also contributed to anxiety when people see others attending parties, travelling or landing opportunities. On the other hand, ROMO flips the script as instead of obsessing over what you are not part of, ROMO celebrates the calm that comes from stepping back or taking a break. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Give me drop of poison, suffering immensely’: Kannada actor Darshan

Also watch: