Mr and Mrs Deverakonda! Rashmika and Vijay make first appearance together

Mr. and Mrs. Deverakonda are here! A day after tying the knot, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made their first appearance together as husband and wife at Udaipur airport. Dressed to the nines, the newlyweds looked adorable together.

Rashmika and Vijay, who are lovingly called “Virosh,” stepped out of their car at the airport and posed together for the paparazzi and media gathered to catch a glimpse of them. Several photos and videos of the couple have taken the internet by storm.

In the clip, the much-in-love pair looked happy as they walked hand in hand and expressed gratitude to the paparazzi, as things no more a secret. They waved and blew kisses with huge smiles.

For their first public outing, the couple looked stunning. The Animal actress wore a red flowing Anarkali gown with full sleeves. The dress was accentuated with golden embroidery, and the bust area with a collar neck was entirely covered in intricate detailing. She carried a heavy dupatta, which added more elegance to her look. The actress kept her hair open, opted for minimal makeup, and wore a small bindi.

Vijay wore a loose embroidered kurta paired with loose pants. He added more style to his look with sunglasses and a moustache. (Agencies)

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna are now officially married