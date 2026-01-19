Mrunal Thakur indirectly reacts to wedding rumours with Dhanush

Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur broke her silence on wedding rumours with Dhanush, sharing her first Instagram post amid online speculation.
Actress Mrunal Thakur has finally reacted to the rumours about her alleged wedding to Tamil star Dhanush. After the speculation took over the internet claiming the two actors were planning to tie the knot, Thakur has shared her first Instagram post, and fans believe it’s a quiet response to the buzz.

The actress on Saturday posted a serene video of herself enjoying a boat ride. With the sea breeze and sunlight, she was dressed in a yellow outfit, appearing calm and cheerful. Flashing a smile, she captioned the post, “Grounded, glowing and unshaken!”

As soon as the post surfaced, fans flooded her comment section with praise. “So true, most grounded and humble person I know till date,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Fav song and fav woman.” (Agencies)

