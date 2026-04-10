Mukesh Khanna slams Samay Raina over ‘Shaktimaan’ remark, calls him ‘roasted praani’

Mukesh Khanna has slammed Samay Raina after the comedian took a dig at the actor-producer’s iconic 90s character Shaktimaan in his latest Still Alive show.

Mukesh took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he said that Samay should sit on a donkey and tagged him as a “Kutte ki dum” (a dog’s tail).”

The message read: “Kutte ki dum tedhi rehti hai. Use lakh sheeshiyo main rakho. Baahar nikaalo. Fir tedhi ki tedhi. Samay Raina ki bhi ek dum hai. Kitna bhi maaro, seedha karo, woh waapas tedhi ho jaati hai… A dog’s tail stays crooked. Keep it locked in a thousand bottles— take it out. still crooked. Samay Raina has the same tail. No matter how much you try to fix it, straighten it.”

“Kiyunki woh seedha prani nahi hai. Woh roasted prani hai. Gandagi ki aag main jalaya hua. Pakaya hua. Poore desh ne latara, maara, fir bhi aa gaya besharmo ki tarah. (Because he isn’t simple or straight. He’s a roasted kind of being— burnt, baked in the fire of his own filth. The whole country called him out. Dragged him, slammed him— yet he came back again, shamelessly, almost asking for it again.)”

Mukesh concluded the post: “Aur maar khaane. Ab ek hi cheez baaki hai. Uska mooh kaala kar gadhe par bitha kar desh bhar ke shehro main gaaliya uski parade karni chahiye. Jahan bachche usko ande, tamatar maare. Kiyuni usne unke superhero shaktimaan ka apmaan kiya hai. (And now it’s the same story—nothing changes, nothing straightens. All this noise, all this backlash, because he took a shot at people’s superhero, Shaktimaan.)”

Mukesh’s statement comes days after Samay spoke about “irrelevant people” tried to grab the spotlight amid his India’s Got Latent controversy.

He said: “Shaktimaan aagaya tha yaar. Shaktimaan se kaisai ladengay. Tune bacche maare hai, tu kya moral high ground lekar baitha hai.AlsoNS)

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