Mumbai: Actor Noor Malabika Das Found Dead in Suspected Suicide in Mumbai Apartment

MUMBAI: Actor Noor Malabika Das aged 31, was discovered dead in her Lokhandwala apartment by Mumbai Police. Authorities suspect suicide as cause of death. The police were alerted by concerned neighbors who reported foul smell emanating from her flat. Upon receiving report Oshiwara Police forced their way into the apartment. They found Das's decomposed body hanging from a ceiling fan.

Noor Malabika Das, former air hostess had established herself in Hindi web series industry with leading roles in "Siskiyaan" "Walkaman Upaya" She also played supporting role in the series "The Trial" alongside prominent actor Kajol. Originally from Assam, Das had made significant strides in her acting career. She earned recognition and praise for her performances.

According to police sources no suicide note was found at the scene. However, a table and rope were discovered near body. An official revealed Das had been battling depression. She was on medication for the same. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered. A detailed investigation is currently underway to ascertain exact circumstances surrounding her death.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has called upon Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. And Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure thorough probe into the incident. The association's appeal underscores need for comprehensive investigation to rule out foul play. And to understand factors that led to this tragic event.

The news of Noor Malabika Das's death has sent shockwaves through entertainment industry. And among her fans. Her colleagues and fans have expressed grief. And paid tributes to the talented actor on social media mourning loss of promising artist.

As the investigation continues, focus remains on understanding pressures. And challenges faced by individuals in entertainment industry particularly regarding mental health. Noor Malabika Das's untimely demise highlights critical importance of mental health awareness. And support systems for those in public eye.