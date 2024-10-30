Mumbai cops arrest man in Noida for issuing death threat to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique

As the investigation behind the murder of politician Baba Siddique picks up pace, a person who allegedly issued death threats to Baba’s friend, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has been nabbed.

On Tuesday, an X user shared two videos of the person in police captivity. The user wrote, “The accused who threatened Zeeshan Siddiqui and Salman has been arrested and is being taught a lesson. Salman is counted amongst the biggest personalities of our country. Police arrested accused Gufran from Noida”.

This comes after a person from Jharkhand sent threatening messages to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and later issued an apology. Earlier, the person in question had portrayed himself to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and had asked for Rs 5 crore to settle the matter. The traffic police had received a message stating that the message shouldn’t be taken lightly, and if Salman wants to end the feud with Lawrence then he has to pay Rs 5 crore to settle the matter.

The message further stated that if Salman fails to do so then he will face a similar fate as slain politician Baba Siddique. The cops traced the origin of the message to Jharkhand.

Baba Siddique, who joined Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, died after being shot at by unidentified persons on October 12.

The firing took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar in the Bandra area of Mumbai. Salman and Baba Siddique were close friends as the politician held the constituency where Salman lives. Baba Siddique’s Iftar parties were considered one of the high profile events of India’s entertainment capital.

Several media reports state that Salman, who will be seen in a cameo appearance as Chulbul Pandey in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’, is spending sleepless nights after Baba’s assassination as he was his close friend. The security apparatus of Salman has also been beefed up owing to the threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. (IANS)

