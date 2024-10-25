Mumbai Police arrested Vegetable seller who threatened Salman Khan, demanded Rs 5 crore

A few days after the death of politician Baba Siddique, a threat to actor Salman Khan demanding ransom of Rs 5 crore shocked the film fraternity. After an investigation, Mumbai Police has arrested a man who has allegedly sent threats to the actor, demanding Rs 5 crore ransom.

However, now the man identified as Shaikh Hussain has been arrested from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The accused is a vegetable seller. On Oct 18, a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor was sent on the Mumbai Traffic Police’s WhatsApp helpline, claiming it would end the actor’s conflict with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Soon after the threat, the Mumbai Police launched an investigation, tracking the number which was from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

The special police team was sent to Jamshedpur to nab the accused, an official said, adding that another team visited Guwahati. As per the reports, the accused is currently being questioned by the team of Mumbai police and will be brought to the city for further action.

After the investigation escalated and the team found out the location of the accused, an apology message was sent to the traffic police saying that the ransom message was a mistake.

On October 18, a threat message to Salman Khan was sent to a WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Traffic Police. The sender demanded Rs 5 crore from the actor, saying that if the money is not paid then Khan’s condition would be worse than Baba Siddique’s. For the unversed, the late politician was shot dead in the Bandra area on October 12.

“Don’t take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan’s condition will be worse than Baba Siddique,” the sender said in a threat, reported ANI.

In recent years, Khan and his family have received several death threats, allegedly from the Bishnoi gang. (Agencies)

Also Read: Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish suffers injury after dangerous fall on stage

Also Watch: