Music video of ‘Chameli’ launched at Guwahati

On Tuesday, a music video “Chameli” was launched at Guwahati. “Chameli” a mesmerizing Jhumur folk fusion that tells the timeless tale of love, loss, and longingness. It features the powerful vocals of Bonosree Saikia and Prabin Borah & Dulal Manki. “Chameli” brings together the essence of Assam’s rich cultural heritage, fused with modern storytelling techniques, creating an unforgettable visual and auditory experience.

The story of “Chameli” revolves around a British officer who falls in love with a girl from Assam’s tea tribe. Their love blossoms amidst the picturesque tea gardens, but fate intervenes as the officer is forced to leave India, leaving their love incomplete. This moving narrative not only highlights the cross-cultural romance but also brings forth the essence of the Jhumur folk traditions, deeply rooted in the heritage of Assam’s tea tribe community.

The song has been masterfully crafted with music by the renowned Poran Borkakoty, lyrics and composition by Padma Shri awardee Dulal Manki, a celebrated figure in Assam’s cultural landscape. Together, they have woven a piece that resonates with the timeless beauty of Assam’s folk traditions while infusing it with contemporary elements.

The stunning video is directed by NJ , and stunning visuals has been captured by Amlan Jyoti Rajkhowa. Actor Jay Saikia, Anuska Kasyap, Arthur Rudenko and actress Bonashree Saikia nicely played role in this video. The vibrant visuals, lush with Assam’s natural beauty and the tea tribe’s culture, combined with the heart-wrenching story, make “Chameli” a visual and emotional treat for audiences everywhere, stated a press release.

