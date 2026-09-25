Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a proud father as daughter Shora proves her acting mettle in 9 stage shows

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will be next seen in 'Tumbbad 2', has shared as to what gave him the confidence that his daughter Shora would perform as an actor with absolute finesse.

The actor recently worked with his 15-year-old daughter in the 1.5 hour long play 'Naqaab', giving her a demanding role that required her to remain on stage for almost the entire duration of the performance.

He revealed that giving Shora a challenging role was a conscious decision. Rather than easing her into acting, he wanted her to experience the demands of live theatre first-hand.

Talking about the same, Nawazuddin said, "I always wanted her to work with me on a play where I could give her a really difficult role. I recently did a one-and-a-half-hour-long play called Naqaab, and I gave her the biggest role in it. She was on stage right from the beginning until the very end, and had the most dialogues. She is only 15, so I knew it would be a difficult task for her. I told her, 'If you are really fond of acting, then come and act alongside me in this play'".

With the first show scheduled in Chicago, the actor admits he was worried about how his daughter would handle the pressure.

He further mentioned, "When the first show was scheduled in Chicago, I was really worried about whether she would be able to pull it off. I kept thinking, what if she forgets her lines? You cannot have retakes in a play. But the moment she came on stage and started performing, she killed it. She did a wonderful job. After that, we went on to do nine shows".

"Now I am happy that once she finishes her studies, if she decides to take acting classes or undergo formal training, I will be very happy. Of course, I will make sure she gets the right training, because she has already experienced what it is like to perform on stage and has practically done it", he added. (IANS)

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