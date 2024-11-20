Nayanthara left films at career peak because of romantic partner

Nayanthara was at the peak of her career in 2011 when she quit films and disappeared from the scene for some years. Opening up for the first time, the actress who has usually kept quiet about her personal life, spoke about it in detail in a recently released documentary - Nayanthara Beyond the Fairytale. In the documentary, she confirmed the long-held notion that she quit films during her peak because of a romantic partner who asked her to do so.

While she did explain that the decision was taken because of a romantic partner, Nayanthara however did not disclose his name. Nayanthara said, "It was the man who told me to quit cinema. It wasn't like I had an option. I was told to leave the cinema, and I agreed."

For the unversed, Nayanthara was in a relationship with Prabhu Deva from 2010 to 2013. Prabhu was married at the time. He even went public with his love for Nayanthara and said that he would leave his wife Latha for Nayanthara but the latter remained mum on the issue.

Nayanthara quit films in 2011 despite her career going very well. According to reports, Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva called it quits during her hiatus from cinema, as the director faced pressure from his family and wife to end the relationship. Nayanthara returned to films after two-year break.

After her relationship was done, Nayanthara returned to films in 2013. She got a break from Nagarjuna who gave her a lucrative offer.

In the documentary, Sathyan Anthikkad, who launched Nayanthara with the 2003 hit, Manasinnakare, spoke about her comeback and said, "One day, after the two-year break, she just called me. We spoke for about 4-5 hours that day. At some point, you just need someone to listen to. It wasn't about my advice or anything. She just needed to talk to someone who knew her from the beginning. It defined her when she decided to come back."

Nayanthara bounced back. Her films were massive hits. She was recently seen in a Bollywood film too - Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan which was a crazy hit too. Nayanthara is now married to filmmaker Vignes Shivn. The two have twins together - Uyir and Ulag. (Agencies)

