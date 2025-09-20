Neeraj Ghaywan’s film ‘Homebound’ is India’s official entry for Oscars 2026

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s film ‘Homebound’ has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026.

Producer Karan Johar on Friday evening took to Instagram and expressed gratitude to The Film Federation of India (FFI) for choosing ‘Homebound’ to represent India at the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

“One of the “pinch me” moments that I will NEVER forget!!!! Extremely honoured, humbled and ecstatic that our film #Homebound is selected as India’s official entry for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards! Our deepest gratitude to the @filmfederationofindia to believe in the story, in us and what we can bring to the world stage for Indian cinema. Heartiest congratulations to the entire team,” Karan’s post read. Director Neeraj Ghaywan also expressed his excitement. In a statement, he shared “I’m deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m extremely grateful.” Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, ‘Homebound’ was recently screened at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it clinched the second runner-up spot for the prestigious International People’s Choice Award.

In May, the film received a 9-minute-long standing ovation at Cannes 2025. Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan described ‘Homebound’ as “a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival.” “It’s about people who are often unseen, and the quiet strength they carry in a world that rarely pauses for them,” said the director, adding that he hopes the film “helps us look closer—with empathy—and see what we’ve been conditioned to ignore.”Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the film. The film is all set to be released in Indian theatres on September 26. (ANI)

