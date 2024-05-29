‘Nepo baby!’:Netizens slams Kim and Kanye’s daughter North’s ‘The Lion King’ performance

Former couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West made her acting debut by playing young Simba during The Lion King’s 30th Anniversary concert. On Friday, the young Kardashian took the stage at The Hollywood Bowl to perform ‘’I Just Can’t Wait To Be King’’ at the event celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic animated movie.

To support North, her father Kanye, mother Kim along with other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were in attendance including her grandmother Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and her husband Travis Barker.

For her performance, the 10-year-old was dressed as a Disney character. She was wearing a yellow oversized hoodie and matched shorts, along with a fluffy hood and matching shoes.

On stage, North performed ‘’I Just Can’t Wait To Be King’’ and she received a huge round of applause from the jam-packed crowd and a standing ovation from her parents and family. However, her presence in the show didn’t settle well with some of the social media users.

Soon after her performance started doing rounds on social media, netizens were quick to slam her performance and singing skills. North and Jennifer Hudson were special guests at the show, which also featured cast members from both the 1994 classic movie and the 2019 movie including Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Weaver, Jeremy Irons and Nathan Lane. (Agencies)

