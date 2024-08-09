‘Nepotism is a privilege’: Gulshan Devaiah on making Bollywood his home

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is known for captivating audiences with his thrilling performance in ‘Goliyon ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela,’ ‘Hunterrr’, ‘Bad Cop’ and many more. The actor has come a long way since he made his debut in the showbiz industry.

Being an outsider in Bollywood, Gulshan shared his experience in making Mumbai his “home” while calling Shah Rukh Khan as the best settler of the insider-outsider debate.

Speaking to ANI, Gulshan said, “Nepotism is a privilege. Everybody has the privilege. What was my privilege? I studied in a private school. My parents’ house is not running on my money. I am the only child. My mother is sick. So my parents never said, don’t go. What will happen to us? Stay. Who will take care of us? They never said. This is my privilege. Some people have the privilege of having access and knowledge of how this industry works. What are the ways of its business? What is the business model of theatrical releases? They have an understanding of this. No matter how many opportunities you give to someone, if the audience doesn’t like you, if your films are not working. There are many people who come from privileged backgrounds who are not successful as actors or as directors. There are many people like that. And there are a lot of people who came from outside. Shah Rukh Khan being one of the biggest examples. He came from nothing. He is such a big name. One of the biggest stars in the world.” (ANI)

Also Read: Marilyn Monroe’s iconic statue lands in trouble

Also watch: