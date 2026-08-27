‘Never Pictured Myself as a Famous Actor or Writer’: Sylvester Stallone

Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone shared that becoming a famous actor or writer was never his goal, adding that he was drawn to the artistic world and willing to either succeed spectacularly or fail just as dramatically.

Stallone took to Instagram, where he shared a grainy old picture of himself from his younger days and a photograph of his book cover.

Taking to the caption section, Stallone wrote: “It was never the pursuit of “fame” or money that I was after. I never, ever pictured myself as a famous actor or writer.” “I just knew there was something in that artistic world that I craved. I would either hit the mark or fail in a very big way; the idea of being a “movie star” never really entered my mind,” he added.(IANS)

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