New Poster Out as Prabhas Starrer 'Fauzi' Confirms December 3 Release

The wait for Prabhas' much-awaited film 'Fauzi' has ended as the makers have officially announced the worldwide release date of the period drama.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-series Films, the film will arrive in theatres on December 3, 2026. The announcement was made with the unveiling of a powerful new poster featuring 'Prabhas' in an intense avatar.

In the poster, the actor is seen sitting atop a rock, covered in blood, surrounded by dead bodies while holding a gun.

The poster carries the tagline, "A Battalion Who Fights Alone," offering a glimpse into the film's dramatic and action-packed world.

Sharing the poster on social media, Prabhas announced the release date with the caption: "Agyaatparv ENDS. #Fauzi on 3rd DEC 2026." 'Fauzi' is among the most anticipated upcoming films, with Prabhas leading the project. Since its announcement, the film has created significant excitement among audiences due to its scale, cast, and creative collaboration.

The film marks Prabhas' return to a grand period drama epic after 'Baahubali'. Presented as one of the most ambitious projects from Mythri Movie Makers, 'Fauzi' brings together Prabhas, Mythri Movie Makers, and director Hanu Raghavapudi in a collaboration described as "a union of generations" in Indian cinema.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, known for Sita Ramam, Fauzi features an extensive creative team. (ANI)

Also Read: R. Kelly Seeks Donald Trump’s Help to Reduce 30-Year Prison Sentence