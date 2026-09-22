Nicolas Cage embraces silver look for red carpet appearance with wife Riko Shibata

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage made everyone's heads turn with a new look of on red carpet with his wife Riko Shibata. The actor stepped out in Los Angeles for the opening-night event of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, sporting silver hair and a matching beard, a noticeable change from his usual darker look. Nicolas Cage stepped out with wife Riko Shibata at the opening-night celebration of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles recently. The actor wore an midnight-blue dinner jacket with a subtle circular pattern and contrasting shawl pannel. While the couple's appearance drew attention, it was Cage's noticeably different appearance that became one of the talking points from the event.

The 62-year-old actor arrived wearing a navy blazer and white shirt, completing his look with dark sunglasses. However, his silver hair and full matching beard marked a major departure from the darker hair colour he has been seen sporting in recent months. Several videos from the event has now gone viral. A user shared a clip on X appearing with his wife. (Agencies)

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