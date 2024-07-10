Nicolas Cage Opens Up About Fatherhood and His Three Children with Different Mothers

Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage has spoken about his relationship with his three children — daughter August Francesca and sons Kal-El and Weston. The star told The New Yorker: “They’re all different experiences. Each one has a different mother. It’s not what I had originally thought would happen when I fell in love or got married — that I would have three different children with three different moms — but nonetheless, that’s what’s happened.” Cage added: “So every child is different. There’s a different kind of level of attention.”

The actor shares Weston with his former partner Christina Fulton, Kal-El with his third wife Alice Kim, and August with his fifth wife Riko Shibata. Cage mentioned that he worries about his “very adorable” 22-month-old daughter, saying, “So this is all different levels of worry and protection and taking it into overdrive.”

He also remarked on how being a father is intrinsic to his personhood, reports people.com. “Being a dad — to me, it’s not an art form, it’s... How do I put this? It’s like breathing. Everything is about her. You know, I can make a movie or not make a movie. I can’t stop being a dad. With her, it’s life. It’s my survival,” he said. (IANS)

