No Black or White in Real Life: Actor Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose has been around for a while now. The actor has dabbled in comedy, and drama and given us some amazing characters to cherish. He recently starred in ZEE5 film “Berlin” with Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh.

In an interview Rahul opened up about his experience working with director Atul Sabharwal. When asked what the creative process like, he answered, “Working with Atul was a pleasure because he knew what he wanted, yet he was always open to discoveries we made during filming and to any interpretations I had. He would watch, listen, and then decide whether it fit his vision. They say someone can be right or wrong, but one should never be indecisive. Atul was never indecisive—he was very thoughtful, very considered, and had a clear idea of how he had written Sondhi, so I didn’t have many doubts.” On his collaboration with the director, Rahul who is known to bring authenticity to every character he portrays, said, “Together, we built this character into someone who has menace but is also deeply morally complex, making him the most vulnerable person in the movie. Exploring that idea with Atul was so much fun.”

Did he however ever consider a different ending for the film? Rahul Bose said, “The movie has so much ambiguity, and in today’s world of realpolitik, there’s no black and white in life, it is lived in the greys and that’s Berlin’s strongest point. If it had an easy solution where the good guys or bad guys win, it would have watered down the power and uniqueness of the film. The ending is very fitting to the way the entire dramaturgy has played out, aligning with what the filmmakers are trying to say.”

“The end has a lot of integrity with the narrative; it’s not trying to please anyone or do something expected. Some movies have endings that feel jarring or unnecessary, but not Berlin,” he adds.

Rahul Bose wants fans to watch the film for its thrilling writing, impeccable performances and the world that Atul has created. He said, “Three reasons to watch Berlin are definitely Apar and Ishwak’s performances, the writing, and the world Atul has created. The writing, especially the suspense and the whole world of espionage, is captivating. The acting across the board is excellent, and Atul has crafted a very specific, visually stunning world that’s just wonderful to see.” (Agencies)

