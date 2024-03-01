No live singing for Rapper and singer Honey Singh at documentary launch ‘Main Arijit Singh toh hoon nahin’

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming documentary, performed at the Next on Netflix event on Thursday.

The event, which was organised at the Mehboob Studios in the Bandra area of Mumbai, saw him perform two of his most-loved tracks, ‘Brown Rang’ which propelled his rise to prominence and ‘Lungi Dance’ from the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Chennai Express’ which furthered his success.

However, Honey Singh didn’t perform live, he sang along the original tracks. Being completely honest, he told the media at the venue, “Main Arijit Singh toh hoon nahi jo live gaaunga. So let’s play the track.”

For the event, Honey was dressed in a metallic sky blue blazer which he paired with white shirt and black pants.

Meanwhile, the documentary titled, ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh Famous’, has been directed by Mozez Singh, who is known for the Shefali Shah-starrer ‘Human’, and is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment. The documentary traces his journey from Hirdesh Singh to Yo Yo Honey Singh.

It will show the rapper’s personal and professional journey, with behind-the-scenes moments. It will also feature sit-downs with his family members, friends and music collaborators who have been by his side. The documentary will soon drop on Netflix. (IANS)

