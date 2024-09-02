No power group in Malayalam film industry: Superstar Mammootty

Thiruvananthapuram: Superstar Mammootty, who has maintained a studied silence days after the Hema committee's report on the Malayalam film industry was made public, on Sunday said that there was no power group in the cinema.

The Hema committee has mentioned a 15-member power group in the Malayalam film industry.

Mammootty broke his silence after another superstar of the Malayalam movie industry, Mohanlal spoke to the media on Saturday regarding the Hema committee report.

Both the superstars have been facing criticism in the public sphere for being silent on the Hema committee report, which was made public on August 19.

Mohanlal, who made his first comments on Saturday, welcomed the report and said movies are only one part of society, and all sectors have such issues.

In a social media post, Mammootty welcomed the Hema committee report, saying that he was waiting for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and its leadership to express their opinion before airing his thoughts.

The superstar said, “All the good and bad in society will be reflected in cinema too, as people in it are just a cross-section of the society. But, since the film industry is always under the scrutiny of the public, the consequential and inconsequential happenings will end up becoming the focus of discussions.”

He called upon the professionals in the film industry to be careful and vigilant to ensure that nothing untoward happens in this sector.

He said, “The government formed the Hema committee to study the industry and submit a report after an incident that should never have happened.”

The Malayalam superstar also said that the industry wholeheartedly welcomes and supports the recommendations and solutions outlined in that report.

Mammootty said, “It is high time that all associations in the film industry join hands to implement them.”

He said that the police investigation was progressing effectively on the allegations which were raised recently and expected that the police would investigate it honestly.

Mammootty said, “Let the court decide the punishments.”

He also said that the practical recommendations of the committee report should be implemented and necessary legislation should be enacted if there are legal hurdles.

“Ultimately, cinema must survive,” he said. (IANS)

