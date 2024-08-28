NTR Jr unveils his ‘faces of fear’ in new poster of ‘Devara: Part 1’

The makers of ‘Man of Masses’—NTR Jr-starrer ‘Devara: Part 1’ on Tuesday unveiled the new powerful poster of the movie. The poster features NTR Jr’s double faces, which are giving out intense vibes, and his expressions capture a fierce determination.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote: “The faces of fear... In a month, his arrival will stir up the world with an unmissable big screen experience... Let’s experience his majestic madness in theaters on September 27th”.

A fan commented on the post and said: “All hail the Tiger”. Another user said: “Mass”. A fan wrote: “Can’t wait”. Devara is directed by Koratala Siva and also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. It is set to hit theatres on September 27.

On the professional front, NTR first appeared as a child artiste in the 1991 film ‘Brahmarshi Viswamitra’, written, directed and starred by his grandfather NT Rama Rao. He essayed the titular role as Lord Rama in the 1997 mythological film ‘Ramayanam’.

He made his debut as Venu Reddy in 2001 with the film ‘Ninnu Choodalani’. The Telugu romantic drama film was directed by V. R. Prathap, and featured Raveena Rajput.

NTR Jr then went on to appear in films like ‘Student No: 1’, ‘Subbu’, ‘Allari Ramudu’, ‘Simhadri’, ‘ Naa Alludu’, ‘Narasimhudu’, ‘Yamadonga’, ‘Brindavanam’, ‘Dammu’, ‘Temper’, ‘Janatha Garage’, ‘Jai Lava Kusa’ and ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’.

He was seen as Komaram Bheem in an epic period drama ‘RRR’, directed by S. S. Rajamouli, who co-wrote the film with V. Vijayendra Prasad. It was produced by D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment. The film starred Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the movie had won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Meanwhile, NTR is making his Hindi film debut with the upcoming action drama ‘War 2’. He also has ‘Devara: Part 2’, and ‘Dragon’ in the kitty. (IANS)

Also Read: Supreme Court grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with corruption and money laundering cases

Also watch: