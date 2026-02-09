O’ Romeo gets green signal! Mumbai court rejects stay plea on Vishal Bhardwaj’s action thriller

O’ Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, is an upcoming Hindi action-thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and will be released in theatres on 13 February 2026. In late January, the film got into legal trouble when Sanober Shaikh, daughter of mobster Hussain Ustara, filed a petition to stop the release, claiming that the film negatively showcased her father’s life and defamed his legacy without consent.

In a major win, the Mumbai civil court has dismissed the plea seeking a stay on the release of the movie. Bhardwaj’s directorial faced a significant legal battle shortly after its teaser was aired on social media platforms. Taking action against the makers, Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of the don, filed a petition against the makers, saying that the makers didn’t take any consent. (Agencies)

