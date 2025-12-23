Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge part ways after two years of dating?

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo and British actor Louis Partridge, who garnered attention for their relationship and have been together for two years, have reportedly broken it off. Reportedly, the sudden decision of the couple has left many surprised. But what was the main reason for breaking their relationship?

According to a report of The Sun, the source has said, "They made such a lovely couple, so people who know them were shocked when they heard. It's not been the easiest few weeks for them and they decided it's better to be apart for now."

The source further continued, "Olivia was at Lily's party and emotional when she was talking about it. Her friends have rallied around her, but it's just been pretty rough. It's really sad right now." However, the duo Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have not confirmed or denied their relationship status. (Agencies)

Also Read: Kiara Advani’s first look as Nadia revealed in Yash’s Toxic