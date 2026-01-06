'One Battle After Another' wins Best Film, 'The Pitt,' 'Adolescence', 'The Studio' dominate TV series prizes

One Battle After Another', a subversive comedy centred on radical politics, was named Best Picture at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards. The film also won Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson, according to Variety.

On the film front, 'Frankenstein', Guillermo del Toro's re-imagining of the classic horror tale, and 'Sinners', a vampire drama set in the Jim Crow South, emerged as major winners with four awards each. Frankenstein earned honours including Best Supporting Actor for Jacob Elordi, along with wins for production design, hair and makeup, and costume design. 'Sinners' won awards for original screenplay, casting and score, while its 20-year-old star Miles Caton was named Best Young Performer.

In television categories, 'Adolescence' led the limited-series field with four awards, including Best Limited Series, and acting wins for Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty. Sarah Snook won Best Actress in a Limited Series for All Her Fault, as per the outlet.

'The Pitt' was named Best Drama Series and earned acting awards for Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa. 'The Studio' won Best Comedy Series, with creator Seth Rogen taking Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Ike Barinholtz winning Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy.

Jean Smart won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for 'Hacks', while Janelle James earned Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for 'Abbott Elementary'. Rhea Seehorn was named Best Actress in a Drama Series for Pluribus, and Tramell Tillman won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Severance.

In film acting categories, Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for 'Hamnet', while Timothee Chalamet earned Best Actor for Marty Supreme. Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.

Netflix's viral sensation "KPop Demon Hunters" was named best animated feature and also earned a prize for best song for its chart-topping hit "Golden." "The Secret Agent," a drama set during Brazil's military junta, won best foreign language film, according to Variety.

Jimmy Kimmel won Best Talk Show and, during his acceptance speech, stressed the importance of free expression while delivering a satirical remark aimed at US President Donald Trump. His comments were met with applause from the audience.

Chelsea Handler hosted the ceremony for the fourth consecutive year. In her opening monologue, she paid tribute to filmmaker Rob Reiner, recalling his warmth and generosity, and describing him as "the nicest guy in Hollywood," while reflecting on the impact he had on those who knew him, according to Variety. (ANI)

