Orlando Bloom shares whether he will return to ‘Lord of the Rings’

Actor Orlando Bloom opened up to revisiting one of his most iconic roles. He discussed a potential return to the Lord of the Rings cinematic universe in a Today Show interview. With director-actor Andy Serkis bringing J. R. R. Tolkien’s fantasy world back to the screen in the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, Bloom could conceivably reprise the role of elf Legolas, reported People.

“I have not heard a peep, actually,” the star of The Cut said of being asked to return. “I don’t know. I know it’s focusing on Gollum, so anything’s possible.”

Bloom shared that after starring in Peter Jackson’s award-winning trilogy of Lord of the Rings films, the director asked him back again for parts two and three of The Hobbit prequels.

“It’s such an amazing part,” he said of Legolas. “I’m so grateful to have been a part of those movies. But I haven’t heard, reported People.

The actor added, “Listen, I’d hate to see anyone else play Legolas, you know what I mean? What are they going to do? Are they going to put somebody else in as Legolas?” Bloom said, “With A.I. they can do anything these days!” In contrast, his role as a boxer obsessed with losing weight in his new movie did not use any artificial intelligence trickery: “I didn’t do that in The Cut, by the way.” (ANI)

