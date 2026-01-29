Orry breaks silence on feud with Sara Ali Khan

Once close friends, actress Sara Ali Khan and social media influencer Orry are reportedly no longer on speaking terms, and their fallout has sparked widespread online chatter. Orry recently opened up to Hindustan Times about his rift with Sara and her mother, actress Amrita Singh, saying he might consider moving on only if Amrita apologizes. “If Amrita Singh were to apologize, I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future,” he said.

Orry also revealed that he unfollowed Sara “a while ago” and hasn’t followed her brother Ibrahim for years, adding that staying friends with Sara would mean ignoring the “trauma” he claims Amrita put him through. The feud became public after Orry made a joke on Instagram—replying “Sara Ali Khan’s hits” to a comment on his reel—which many saw as a dig at her career. Orry defended the remark, saying it wasn’t malicious and that Sara’s films are frequently mocked online anyway. Tensions reportedly escalated further when Orry shared a viral meme listing the “three worst names,” naming Palak, Sara, and Amrita, after which Sara and Ibrahim unfollowed him. While Orry has shared his side, Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh have remained silent on the matter. (Agencies)

