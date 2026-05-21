Orry Jokes ‘Punctuality Has Died’ as Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants Arrive Late

Social media personality Orry appeared visibly irritated after several contestants of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ allegedly arrived late for an early morning call time.

The influencer shared a video of himself from the contestants’ bus ride, and was surprised to see only Jasmine Bhasin and Avika Gor arrive on time apart from him.

He further quipped that ‘punctuality has died’ after seeing that only a few contestants had arrived on time.

In the video, Orry said, “Okay guys, it’s 5:20 in the morning. This is our bus. This is us leaving for our first class, morning girls. No one’s seen morning back.”

As he panned the camera towards fellow contestants, Jasmine and Avika greeted the viewers. Orry then asked, “Are we the only ones here?” to which Avika of them replied, “Yeah.”

Reacting to the low attendance, Orry quipped, “Seems like punctuality has died. No, we are super on time. In fact, we are a little late also.” Orry, who recently confirmed that ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ marks his first proper reality show appearance, had earlier told IANS that he considers himself a ‘reality show virgin.’

He had joked that while he appeared briefly on ‘Bigg Boss’ for a day, this would be his actual reality show debut as well as “retirement.”

He had also revealed that he had specially got a bikini wax done to test his patience and endurance level.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15, the show features Rubina Dilaik, Harsh Gujral, Farrhana Bhatt, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Avika Gor, Gaurav Khanna, Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Sharma and others. (IANS)

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