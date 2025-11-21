Orry summoned by Mumbai Police in Rs 252 cr drugs case

Mumbai Police has sent a summons to Orry, a renowned social media personality, in his alleged connection with the Rs 252-crore drug case.

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has been asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Ghatkopar unit tomorrow (Nov 20) at 10 AM for questioning: Mumbai Police, ANI has learned.

During interrogation, the accused stated that they had organised several drug parties in India and abroad and had named several Bollywood celebrities, such as Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddharth Kapoor, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Orry, Abbas Mastan and several other A-listers, for whom they had allegedly organised drug parties and supplied narcotics. This summons relates to March 2024, when police discovered a massive mephedrone seizure of 126.14 kg of mephedrone, commonly known as ‘MD’, worth around Rs 252 crore, in Sangli district. (Agencies)

Also Read: Lucy Liu talks about stereotyping in Hollywood