Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks to star in baseball movie

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks is likely to be seen in a baseball dramedy feature.

As per Variety, Hanks will star in an adaptation of the short story “The Comebacker,” with Marielle Heller as a director.

Both Hanks and Heller will produce the film through their respective production labels. The source material is from Pulitzer Prize finalist Dave Eggers, whose works “A Hologram for the King” and “The Circle” both inspired films starring Hanks.

Rap sensation Bad Bunny and Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo are reportedly eyeing roles in the project.

“The Comebacker” is the first in a series of shorts by Eggers for a story collection titled “The Forgetters.” It follows a fading sports journalist named Lionel whose passion for his craft and his life is awakened by a pitcher called up from the minor leagues. The title refers to an injury the pitcher suffered when a batter sent a ball back with brute force into the pitcher’s skull.

After the injury, the pitcher exhibits unexpected behaviour, including poetic speech that makes stories written by Hanks’ journalist resonate with readers across the country. The short story centers on the San Francisco Giants, but one source said the screenplay will revolve around the New York Met, as per Variety.

The specific role that Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, would play in the film remains unclear. (ANI)

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