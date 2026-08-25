‘Our dreams speak the same language’: Anupam Kher meets Yash ahead of ‘Toxic’ release

Anupam Kher recently met actor Yash at a studio in Mumbai, with their interaction bringing together two generations of Indian cinema and drawing excitement from fans.

Sharing photos from their meeting on social media, Anupam Kher expressed his admiration for Kannada superstar Yash, praising his portrayal of Rocky in the 'KGF' franchise. He also extended his best wishes to the actor for his upcoming film 'Toxic.'

"He didn't just play Rocky! He gave the character a soul, a swagger and an unforgettable place in Indian cinema," he wrote in the caption.

Kher also highlighted a different side of Yash that emerged during their meeting. According to Kher, beyond the actor's intense on-screen persona, Yash is warm, grounded and thoughtful. The two spent hours discussing cinema and life, along with their families, dreams and the personal journeys that shape artists. Kher said interactions with younger actors driven to create ambitious work continue to inspire him.

"Their fire inspires me to work harder, explore deeper, and give my very best. Perhaps that is the beauty of cinema! We may belong to different generations, but our dreams speak the same language," he said. The conversation also turned to Yash's upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'. Kher extended his wishes to Yash and expressed hope that the film would break new boundaries and achieve strong box-office success. (ANI)

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