Pakistani singer Atif Aslam to make his Bollywood comeback after 7 years

A couple of years ago, after the ghastly Pulwama attack and rising tension, the association with Pakistani artists were banned in India. Recently, the ban was reportedly lifted. It gave hope to Indian fans of Pakistani artists on the possible collaboration of their favourite stars in India. And now, the latest report claims that noted Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is going to make his comeback in Bollywood after about 7 to 8 years.

As per a report, Atif Aslam is returning to Bollywood. He is in talks with the Sangani Brothers, Haresha and Dharmesh, for their Bollywood movie under the banner of Sangani Brothers Motion Pictures. The movie is called LSO90’s, that is, Love Story of 90’s. As per reports, the movie stars Adhyayan Suman and Miss Universe Diva, Divita Rai. The Sangani brothers confirmed Atif’s collaboration and said that the Pakistani star musician staging a comeback after 7 to 8 years is ‘sheer bliss’. They are ecstatic that Atif Aslam sang their very first song in their movie LSO90’s. Atif’s fans are going to be thrilled, claim the producer-distributor duo.

The producers of LSO90’s claim that it was challenging to get Atif Aslam on board for their Bollywood movie with Adhyayan. The Brothers revealed that Atif was focused on the storyline of the movie. They had to disclose all their particulars regarding the movie. They claimed that Atif was really impressed and got ready to lend his voice to their movie. “It’s a moment of pride and joy for us,” they said. Atif will sing a melodious number which perfectly aligns with the title of their movie, Love Story of 90’s. It will come out in 2024. “It’s a harmonious blend of visuals, lyrics and music. He has only sung one song in the flick, but we are considering creating another track with him,” they shared.

Apart from Atif Aslam, the duo got aboard Udit Narayan, Amit Mishra and Aman Trikhaji to sing a Ganapati song for their movie. (Agencies)

Also Read: Actor Rani Mukerji and Shefali Shah share Best Actress (Critics) award

Also Watch: