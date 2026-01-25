Palash was caught with another woman, beaten up by Mandhana’s family: Cricketer’s friend

Star Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and her love life with musician Palash Muchhal became the talk of the entire country last year when she called off their wedding after allegedly finding out that the singer had cheated on her.

Months after the wedding was suddenly called off, actor and producer Vidnyan Mane has confirmed that Muchhal allegedly cheated on the cricketer.

Speaking to HT City, Mane, 34, shared that he was in the wedding venue when shocking things unfolded, and Muchhal was caught with another woman in bed. He shockingly revealed that the singer was beaten up by Mandhana’s family. Recalling the terrible scene, he shared, “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers.’’

Soon after Mane’s interview brought the cheating saga back into the limelight, Muchhal shared a statement on his Instagram stories, saying, ‘‘Claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect.’’

“In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels,” he wrote. (Agencies)

