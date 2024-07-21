‘Panchayat S3’ is the most watched Hindi web series

Any guesses as to what the Indian audience has watched the most in the first half of 2024? It’s “Panchayat season 3”. Prime Video’s rural-comedy drama was one of the most anticipated shows of the year, and upon its release, fans gave the deserved reaction to the Jitendra Kumar starrer show.

According to a mid-year report by Ormax Media, “Panchayat season 3” is the most viewed show in India in the first six months of 2024. Released on May 28, the series has garnered a staggering 28.2 million viewers.

Following “Panchayat”, the second spot is taken by Netflix’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”. Ace-Indian director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama has raked in 20.3 million views. Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force took the third spot with 19.5 million viewers. Released on May 1, “Heeramandi” topped Netflix’s worldwide non-English TV chart in 43 countries and became the most-viewed Indian series globally for the streamer.

Netflix’s other shows like “Kota Factory” found a mention in the list. The series’ third season has amassed 15.7 million viewers, taking fourth place. Disney+ Hotstar’s The “Legend of Hanuman” seasons 3 and 4, were also a hit with 14.8 million viewers.

The movies that were released directly on OTT have also garnered a lot of appreciation from viewers. In Hindi-language films, the leading contenders are Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh “Chamkila”, Pankaj Tripathi’s “Murder Mubarak”, and Sara Ali Khan’s “Ae Watan Mere Watan”.

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s movie took the first spot on the movies list and garnered 12.9 million viewers. The star-studded film “Murder Mubarak” took the second spot with 12.2 million views. (Agencies)

