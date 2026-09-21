Papon offers heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg

Singer Papon offered a heartfelt tribute to Assam's singing legend Zubeen Garg on Saturday.

At a ceremony, Papon arrived and was seen paying his homage, marking an emotional moment. He also spoke to Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg. Pouring out his heart, the singer wrote, "Shine On, You Crazy Diamond - No words can describe the loss… Miss you my brother…"

Papon, who was close friends with Zubeen Garg, has time and again remembered the late singer.

Following his passing in September last year, Papon shared an old picture with Zubeen and added a caption that read, "Missing you so much, my brother. Stay happy wherever you are."

Meanwhile, people across the country have paid homage to cultural icon and legendary musician Zubeen Garg on his first death anniversary.

Marking the occasion, fans, family, prominent political leaders, and Bollywood collaborators came together to honour a legacy that continues to define the region's artistic identity. (ANI)

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