Socialite, entrepreneur and advocate Paris Hilton has urged the US House of Representatives to swiftly pass the bipartisan DEFIANCE Act, which would allow victims of non-consensual AI-generated sexually explicit images to sue those responsible.

Hilton visited Capitol Hill alongside Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Laurel Lee to press House leaders, including Speaker Mike Johnson, to bring the legislation to the floor for a vote.

The bill has already received unanimous approval in the Senate but remains stalled in the House. Highlighting the growing threat of AI-generated sexual harassment, Hilton said more than 50 million people have been affected by sexually explicit deepfakes. She also revealed that over 100,000 AI-generated explicit images and videos of her exist online.

Hilton, who had an intimate video leaked by her former boyfriend when she was 19, shared her personal experience of having private images circulated without consent.

"Ten months ago, I stood here at the Capitol and told the world what it feels like to have your body exposed without your consent, and I asked Congress to do something about it," Hilton said, according to CBS News.

She added that existing laws were failing to protect victims and stressed that young women without resources or public platforms could feel particularly helpless.

The DEFIANCE Act would establish a federal civil remedy allowing victims to sue creators and distributors of non-consensual sexually explicit images, seek damages and recover profits generated from the material. would also introduce a 10-year statute of limitations, beginning when victims discover the violation or turn 18, whichever comes later. Lee said the circulation of such images could cause lasting damage, affecting victims' relationships, education and careers.

Ocasio-Cortez questioned why the legislation had not been brought to the House floor despite bipartisan support, saying it had remained untouched for 10 months. (ANI)

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